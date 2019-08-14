|
WATERLOO – David J. Neinast, 70, of Waterloo-Geneva Road, Waterloo, NY, passed away, unexpectedly, on Saturday evening (August 10, 2019) at Newark-Wayne Hospital, Newark, N.Y.
Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday (August 15) at the Doran Funeral Home, 4 E. Bayard St., Seneca Falls. David's Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday (August 16) at St. Mary's Church, Waterloo, by the Reverend James Fennessy, Pastor. Burial, with military honors, will follow in Spring Brook Cemetery, Seneca Falls.
Any donations should be made to the Seneca County Against Heroin & Opioid Crisis in the name of David Neinast.
David was born in Sparta, Wisconsin on October 16, 1948 the son of the late Chauncey & Margaret "Jane" Schantz Neinast. He had resided in Waterloo for most of his life. David served our great country in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was also a member of St. Mary's Church in Waterloo, N.Y. and a member of the Warner-VanRiper Post #435 American Legion & the North Seneca Sportsman's Club of Waterloo as well. David was also a great outdoorsman who loved to fish, hunt and camp as much as he could, taking pride in being able to have great conversation and offer someone a meal. Though his biggest joy in life was being surrounded by his family, friends and his sidekick, Mimi.
He is survived by his five daughters and one son Nadine (Donnie Stilwell) Neinast – Waterloo, N.Y., Meredith (Rudy Calabrese) Neinast –Waterloo, N.Y., Michael (Jennifer) Neinast – Waterloo, N.Y., Crystal Knight – Waterloo, N.Y., Victoria (Robert) Krebbs – Wesley Chapel, Fla., Stacey (Dennis) Felice – Newark, N.Y.
His grandchildren Brianna (Lynn) Cuny, Andrew (Ashley) Palmer, & Owen Palmer, Alexandria Neinast, Dominic & Natalia Calabrese, Jessie (Nicholas) Pruden, Zachary & Danielle Neinast, Collin Knight, Michael LaJoy, Alyvia & Gabrielle Krebbs, Jordan, Damon & Orazio Felice, & Cienna Picchi
His great-grandchildren Dylan Palmer, Dixie Pruden, & Eleanor Cuny; two sisters Nancy (Ralph) Troutman – Rochester, N.Y., Mary Neinast – California; three brothers William Neinast – Indiana, Robert (Ruby) Neinast – Florida, Michael Neinast – Florida; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, David was predeceased by his wife, Bonnie M. Neinast who died July 26, 2016 & his daughter, Samantha J. Picchi who died September 13, 2016.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019