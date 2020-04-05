|
GENEVA – David L. Bedell Sr., 77, of Rome, Pa., formerly of Geneva, passed away unexpectedly on Monday (March 30, 2020) in his home.
There will be no prior calling hours.
Funeral Services and entombment in St. Mary's Cemetery Mausoleum will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the Huntington's Foundation, 919 Westfall Rd., Rochester, NY 14618.
David was born in Geneva and was a lifelong resident of this area until moving to Rome, Pa. several years ago. He was the son of the late Frank and Marguerite Lathrop Bedell. He was an electrician for Liberty Tool and Dye Corp. in Rochester until his retirement. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He also enjoyed boating, camping, and cooking.
He is survived by his sons David (Brenda) Bedell Jr. and Daniel (Dawn) Bedell both of Geneva and Steve Rosenzweiz of Erie, Pa.; his daughters Sheila (Kevin) Young of Dansville, N.Y., Sharon (Daniel) Russell of Rome, Pa., Shelly Quartaro of Rome, Pa., Suzanne (Kevin) Smith of Batavia; Sandra (Brett) McGovern of Newark and Stacy Trunk of Tunkannock, Pa.; step-son, Nowell; step-daughter, Amy; and step- granddaughter; brother, John (Gloria) Bedell of S.C.; and sister, Beverly Akki of Ga; many grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wives Sylvia in 1988 and Kathleen 2019.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020