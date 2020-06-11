CANANDAIGUA - Dave Cronk, 46, passed away unexpectedly on June 7, 2020.
Dave is survived by his wife, Penny; children Teagan, Karli and Cooper; father, Doug Cronk; mother, Diane Titus; brother, Richard; and a brotherhood of close friends.
A funeral Mass will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday (June 13) at St. Mary's Church, 95 N. Main St. Canandaigua. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jun. 11 to Jun. 15, 2020.