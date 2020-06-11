David L. Cronk
CANANDAIGUA - Dave Cronk, 46, passed away unexpectedly on June 7, 2020.

Dave is survived by his wife, Penny; children Teagan, Karli and Cooper; father, Doug Cronk; mother, Diane Titus; brother, Richard; and a brotherhood of close friends.

A funeral Mass will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday (June 13) at St. Mary's Church, 95 N. Main St. Canandaigua. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

To share a memory or express condolences online please visit www.fullerfh.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jun. 11 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St. Mary's Church
