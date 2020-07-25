1/
David L. Fellows
1959 - 2020
SENECA FALLS – David L. Fellows, 60, died Monday (July 13, 2020) at his home.

There will be no calling hours or services.

David was born July 28, 1959 in Geneva, N.Y., the son of Frederick and Vera Swetman Fellows. He enjoyed cooking and made cooking his profession. David was a cook for The Green Apple, Star Diner, and Magee Diner. All of his friends knew him for his love of telling jokes and his love for laughter. His favorite pastime was spent barbecuing with family and friends.

He is survived by his son, Shaun (Nicole) Torrez of Chandler, Ariz.; brothers Thomas (Sue) Fellows of Davenport, Fla., Kenneth Fellows, Harold"Bo" Fellows, Terry Fellows, and Jeffery Fellows all of Haines City, Fla.; half-brothers Donald (Deb) Showalter of Haines City, Fla. and John (Tina) Showalter of Geneva, N.Y.; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was loved and cared for by all.

He was predeceased by his parents; brother, Frederick Fellows; and sister, Lizabeth Rhodes.

Condolences for the family may be sent to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jul. 25 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Coe-Genung Funeral Home
46 West Main Street
Waterloo, NY 13165
(315) 539-2931
