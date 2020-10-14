GENEVA- David L. Reynolds, nicknamed, "Ugly", 61, passed away on Friday (October 9, 2020), at Geneva General Hospital.
Friends may gather in remembrance of David from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday (October 17) at the Sons of Italy, 31 Prospect Ave. Geneva.
David was born on May 1, 1959 in Geneva and was a son of the late John "Jack" and Barbara (Hill) Reynolds. He worked for Fratto's Curbing and then for buildings and grounds at Hobart and William Smith Colleges. David enjoyed riding motorcycles, fishing and hunting.
He is survived by his longtime partner, Jeanie Felice; children Corina (Jason Gabak) Reynolds, David (Amanda) Felice, David Reynolds, Jr. "DJ" and Ashley (Cameron) McIntyre; grandchildren Colleen, Lillah, Vienna, James and Lee; siblings John (Patty) Reynolds, Larry Reynolds and Susan Simonetta; sister-in-law, Linda (Don) Starr; and several nieces and nephews.
