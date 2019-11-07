|
Seneca Falls – David R. Bellomo, 72, of Porter St., Seneca Falls, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly, on Tuesday (November 5) at Geneva General Hospital, Geneva, N.Y.
Family and friends may call from 2 to 6 p.m. on Friday (November 8) at the Doran Funeral Home, 4 E. Bayard St., Seneca Falls.
David's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m on Saturday (November 9) at St. Patrick's Church, Seneca Falls, with Reverend Michael Merritt as celebrant. Burial will be in Sampson Veterans Cemetery, Town of Romulus, N.Y. at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Sampson Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Route 96A, Romulus, NY 14541.
David was born in Seneca Falls, N.Y. on November 8, 1946 the son of the late Peter and Assunta Cavone Bellomo. He was a graduate of Mynderse Academy, class of 1965. David also graduated from Willard School of Nursing in 1975. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1966 to 1970 and did a tour in Vietnam as Navy Corpsman attached to the U.S. Marine Corp and was decorated with the Purple Heart due to combat injury. David was a member of St. Francis/St. Clare Parish, the S.M.S. where he served as Treasurer for over 16 years and was a recipient of the Dino Morganti Award in 1993. He was a member of the American Political Items Collectors, and a life member of the Kirk-Casey Post American Legion and the Disabled American Veterans. Recently, he was inducted into the Purple Heart Trail.
David was employed with Strong Memorial Hospital as a Registered Nurse in the burn unit from 1975 to 1976. He became employed with the Veterans Administration as a Registered Nurse and served from 1976 to 2002. While an employee with the VA he held the position of Chief Steward, Executive Vice President and President of AFGE Local 3306.
David served his community with pride. He served on the Zoning Board of Appeals for 21 years. He served on the Parish Council of St. Patrick's Church for one year and also for the Village of Seneca Falls on the Comprehensive Committee, with focus on the future planning for the Village of Seneca Falls. He also was a Democratic Committee member for Seneca County and the Town of Seneca Falls.
David is survived by his wife of 46 years, Rosemary Faiola Bellomo; his daughter, Amy Laatsch and her husband, Douglas, whom David loved as a son; his son, Anthony Peter Bellomo; his sister, Claire Bellomo Withers; and his sisters-in-law Margaret Bellomo and Anne J. Flynn. The four blessings in his life, his grandchildren Grace, Christian, Aiden and Esther Rose Laatsch; also his many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, David was predeceased by his father-in-law and mother-in-law Anthony and Domenica Terrusi Faiola; his brothers Louis and Robert Bellomo; and his nephew, Michael Roberti.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019