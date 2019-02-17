PHELPS - David R. Bump age 66 died peacefully on Friday (February 15, 2019) at Strong Memorial Hospital with his family by his side.



Friends may call on Monday (Feb 18) from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Cheney Funeral Home 70 Main Street Phelps. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the Clifton Springs United Methodist Church with the Rev. Brian Fellows officiating and the Rev. Lynn Spence Co-officiating.



It is requested that memorial donations be made in memory of David to the House of John 14 Spring Street Clifton Springs, NY 14432.



David was born on October 14, 1952 in Clifton Springs, N.Y. the son of Robert and Ida Mae Goodman Bump. He retired from NYS DOT and was the Yates County Highway Supervisor for 8 years. David was a Baseball Umpire with the Geneva Baseball Association for 8 years and was an Official for High School Football with the Finger Lakes Football League for 15 years. He owned an operated Caretakers Lawn and Landscaping and B&D Driveway Sealing. David also volunteered his services for the House of John taking care of their lawn service.



David is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Patty Bump of Phelps; daughter, Kristin (Corey) McWilliams of Palmyra; son, Darren (Dawn) Bump of Newark; grandchildren Skyler, Jeremy, Kaylee, Briana, Payton, Kenna and Brynlee. His mother Ida Mae (Sam) Bump of Waterloo; brothers and sister Robert (Cheryl) Bump of Palmyra, Cindy (Rocky) Jackson of North Rose, Darryl Bump of Macedon Gordon (Cathy) Bump of Newark, Mike Bump of Kentucky; mother-in-law, Barb Maslyn of Clifton Springs; many nieces, nephews and extended family



David was predeceased by his father, Robert; brother, Ronald and father-in-law, Ken Maslyn. Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary