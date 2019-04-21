SENECA FALLS – David S. Byrn, 62, passed away on Wednesday (April 10, 2019).
Calling hours will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday (April 24) at Doran Funeral Home, Seneca Falls, N.Y. followed by a funeral service at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Waterloo, N.Y., at the convenience of the family.
Doran Funeral Home
4 East Bayard Street
Seneca Falls, NY 13148
(315) 568-5700
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2019