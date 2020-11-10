1/
David T. "Spike" Maloney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SENECA FALLS - David Maloney, passed away suddenly, after a long illness on Thursday (November 5, 2020).

Calling Hours will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday (November 12) at the Doran Funeral Home, 4 East Bayard St., Seneca Falls.

A Funeral Mass, officiated by the Rev. James Fennessy, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday (November 13) at St. Patrick's Church in Seneca Falls. Burial to follow in St. Columbkille Cemetery, Seneca Falls.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Spikes memory may be made to St. Francis and St. Clare Parish, 25 Center St. Waterloo, NY 13165 or to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016.

David was born August 16, 1946, the son of the late Thomas and Carmella (Marrapese) Maloney. A lifelong resident of Seneca Falls, Spike worked at Sylvania, was a Bricklayer for over 35 years, and also retired from Goulds Pumps where he worked as a molder. He shared a blessed marriage of over 52 years with his wife, Barbara (Capozzi) Maloney. Spike enjoyed spending time in nature and being outdoors. He liked to watch the hummingbirds that would visit him as he sat and relaxed on his front porch. He liked to watch college football and the NFL, as well as NASCAR races. He enjoyed crossword puzzles and camping with his family. He and Barbara visited many of the NY state camping parks. Of particular interest to Spike was watching his grandchildren and the sports that they played, especially their lacrosse games.

Spike is survived by his wife, Barbara; son, Scott (Jennifer) Maloney and their children Lacey and James, of Seneca Falls; son, Michael (Heather) Maloney and their son, George, of Cazenovia, N.Y.; daughter, Heather (Christopher) Bonetti and their daughters Sadie and Brooke of Seneca Falls; as well as extended family and friends; and his granddogs that he loved dearly.

He was predeceased by his parents; as well as his brother and sister-in-law Anthony and Joyce Maloney.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 10 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Doran Funeral Home
4 East Bayard Street
Seneca Falls, NY 13148
(315) 568-5700
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Doran Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved