SENECA FALLS - David Maloney, passed away suddenly, after a long illness on Thursday (November 5, 2020).
Calling Hours will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday (November 12) at the Doran Funeral Home, 4 East Bayard St., Seneca Falls.
A Funeral Mass, officiated by the Rev. James Fennessy, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday (November 13) at St. Patrick's Church in Seneca Falls. Burial to follow in St. Columbkille Cemetery, Seneca Falls.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Spikes memory may be made to St. Francis and St. Clare Parish, 25 Center St. Waterloo, NY 13165 or to the National Kidney Foundation
, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016.
David was born August 16, 1946, the son of the late Thomas and Carmella (Marrapese) Maloney. A lifelong resident of Seneca Falls, Spike worked at Sylvania, was a Bricklayer for over 35 years, and also retired from Goulds Pumps where he worked as a molder. He shared a blessed marriage of over 52 years with his wife, Barbara (Capozzi) Maloney. Spike enjoyed spending time in nature and being outdoors. He liked to watch the hummingbirds that would visit him as he sat and relaxed on his front porch. He liked to watch college football and the NFL, as well as NASCAR races. He enjoyed crossword puzzles and camping with his family. He and Barbara visited many of the NY state camping parks. Of particular interest to Spike was watching his grandchildren and the sports that they played, especially their lacrosse games.
Spike is survived by his wife, Barbara; son, Scott (Jennifer) Maloney and their children Lacey and James, of Seneca Falls; son, Michael (Heather) Maloney and their son, George, of Cazenovia, N.Y.; daughter, Heather (Christopher) Bonetti and their daughters Sadie and Brooke of Seneca Falls; as well as extended family and friends; and his granddogs that he loved dearly.
He was predeceased by his parents; as well as his brother and sister-in-law Anthony and Joyce Maloney.