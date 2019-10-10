|
LYONS - David Thomas Bender, 35, passed away suddenly on Thursday (October 4, 2019), at home.
Family will greet friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday (Oct. 10) at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 954 Sohn Alloway Rd, Lyons, NY 14489. David's funeral service will follow visitation at 6 p.m.. Burial will be on Friday at 10 a.m. (Oct. 11) at in Elmwood Cemetery, Lyons, New York.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to a trust account for David's children. Please make checks payable to Mary Dizmang and mail to Lyons National Bank, 2 Forgham Street, Lyons, NY 14489.
David was born in Sodus, N.Y. on Thursday, August 23, 1984. David's family and children were his life, he enjoyed spending time and being outdoors with them. He enjoyed fishing, cooking, music, gardening and the Kansas City Chiefs. David's favorite sports players were Michael Jordan and Joe Montana.
David will be remembered by his parents Eric (Mary) Dizmang; significant other, Katherine Madden; children Jordan, Michael, Victoria and Kayleigh Bender; brothers Shane and Cody (Desiree Metzger) Dizmang; one niece, Lexi Dizmang; several extended family and close friends.
David was predeceased by his son, David F. Bender and his grandparents Frank (Eva) Bender.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019