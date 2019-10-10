Home

POWERED BY

Services
Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc.
124 West Miller St.
Newark, NY 14513
315-331-1175
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
954 Sohn Alloway Rd
Lyons, NY
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
6:00 PM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
954 Sohn Alloway Rd
Lyons, NY
View Map
Burial
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Elmwood Cemetery
Lyons, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Bender
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Thomas Bender


1984 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Thomas Bender Obituary
LYONS - David Thomas Bender, 35, passed away suddenly on Thursday (October 4, 2019), at home.

Family will greet friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday (Oct. 10) at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 954 Sohn Alloway Rd, Lyons, NY 14489. David's funeral service will follow visitation at 6 p.m.. Burial will be on Friday at 10 a.m. (Oct. 11) at in Elmwood Cemetery, Lyons, New York.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to a trust account for David's children. Please make checks payable to Mary Dizmang and mail to Lyons National Bank, 2 Forgham Street, Lyons, NY 14489.

David was born in Sodus, N.Y. on Thursday, August 23, 1984. David's family and children were his life, he enjoyed spending time and being outdoors with them. He enjoyed fishing, cooking, music, gardening and the Kansas City Chiefs. David's favorite sports players were Michael Jordan and Joe Montana.

David will be remembered by his parents Eric (Mary) Dizmang; significant other, Katherine Madden; children Jordan, Michael, Victoria and Kayleigh Bender; brothers Shane and Cody (Desiree Metzger) Dizmang; one niece, Lexi Dizmang; several extended family and close friends.

David was predeceased by his son, David F. Bender and his grandparents Frank (Eva) Bender.

Please write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.watermanfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now