Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weldon Funeral Home, Inc.
102 East Main Street
Penn Yan, NY 14527
(315) 536-3355
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Weldon Funeral Home, Inc.
102 East Main Street
Penn Yan, NY 14527
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dean Spoor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dean H. Spoor


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dean H. Spoor Obituary
PENN YAN–Dean H. Spoor, 83, of Penn Yan, died July 12, 2019 at the home of his brother, Jack V. Spoor Jr. in Penn Yan.

Friends and family may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday (July 20) at Weldon Funeral Home, 102 East Main St., Penn Yan.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Dean's name may be sent to Ontario Yates Hospice.

He was born Sept. 30, 1935 to Dorothy and Jack Spoor Sr. Dean served in the Air Force during the Korean War. Dean was an avid bowler. He ran a shop in Penn Yan, Deano's Outdoor and Trophy Shop, and was always giving good deals on fishing, hunting, and tubing supplies. He was a member of the VFW and American Legion. He held gun raffles for the s, and for St. Jude's Hospital.

He is survived by his brother, Jack V. (Susan) Spoor Jr. of Penn Yan; Cynthia (Kenneth) Parker, of Freeville; his grandsons Kurt Parker, Kyle Parker, Kraig Parker, and Todd Shaner; his son, Ronald (Brenda) Spoor; and grandchildren Hali Spoor and Garrett Spoor.

He is predeceased by his wife, Myrna Gayle Spoor; and son, Donald Spoor.

The family would like to express a sincere thank you to Syracuse VA and Ontario Yates Hospice for all their caring and help.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from July 16 to July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now