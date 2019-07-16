PENN YAN–Dean H. Spoor, 83, of Penn Yan, died July 12, 2019 at the home of his brother, Jack V. Spoor Jr. in Penn Yan.



Friends and family may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday (July 20) at Weldon Funeral Home, 102 East Main St., Penn Yan.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Dean's name may be sent to Ontario Yates Hospice.



He was born Sept. 30, 1935 to Dorothy and Jack Spoor Sr. Dean served in the Air Force during the Korean War. Dean was an avid bowler. He ran a shop in Penn Yan, Deano's Outdoor and Trophy Shop, and was always giving good deals on fishing, hunting, and tubing supplies. He was a member of the VFW and American Legion. He held gun raffles for the s, and for St. Jude's Hospital.



He is survived by his brother, Jack V. (Susan) Spoor Jr. of Penn Yan; Cynthia (Kenneth) Parker, of Freeville; his grandsons Kurt Parker, Kyle Parker, Kraig Parker, and Todd Shaner; his son, Ronald (Brenda) Spoor; and grandchildren Hali Spoor and Garrett Spoor.



He is predeceased by his wife, Myrna Gayle Spoor; and son, Donald Spoor.



The family would like to express a sincere thank you to Syracuse VA and Ontario Yates Hospice for all their caring and help. Published in Finger Lakes Times from July 16 to July 18, 2019