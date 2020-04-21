|
LYONS - Deborah (Debbie) Sykora Bianco, died unexpectedly April 15th, 2020.
Debbie desired no Memorial or viewing and in keeping with her wishes, her ashes will be scattered at the places she loved the most.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial donations be made to www.all4pawssc.org an animal rescue that Debbie supported.
She is survived by her mother, Carmella Sapp Sykora of Lyons, N.Y.; sisters Laurie (Bill) Passalacqua of Rochester, N.Y.; and Angela (Terry) Switzer of Lyons, N.Y. She also leaves behind nephews Jeremy Hughson and Andrew Switzer, several beloved friends; aunts; and cousins; and her beloved dog, Harry.
She was predeceased by her father, Joseph.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet, SC (843.651.1440) is assisting the family.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 21 to Apr. 25, 2020