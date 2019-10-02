Finger Lakes Times Obituaries
Deborah E. Reed Obituary
SENECA FALLS – Deborah E. Reed, age 64, of 3195 Demont Road, died on Sunday (September 29, 2019) at Strong Hospital, following complications from a recent surgery.

A gathering of friends and family is being planned for October 19, 2019. Additional details will be available by reaching the family or by visiting www.covertfuneralhome.com.

Kindly consider a donation in memory of Debbie to the PKD Foundation www.pkdcure.org

Debbie was born in Waterloo on July 5, 1955, a daughter of the late John and Shirley Price. She was a graduate of Mynderse Academy and enjoyed her role as a stay at home Mom. Together, she and her husband, Richard, had a blended family, from which she took great pride and joy in being available for them.

She is survived by her husband, Richard; her children Denise (Rocco) Delpapa of Clyde, Craig (Melissa) Bishop of Tyre, Richard (Amanda VanTassel) Reed II of Seneca Falls, Danielle Reed of Seneca Falls, Heidi (Paul) Peone of Victor, and Marcy (Jered) Mann of Savannah; her grandchildren Austin Page, Kreg and Kali Bishop, Ethan, Tanner and Riley Reed, Olivia, Tessa and Gabriella Peone, Derrick, Alec and Erin Mann; and a sister, Penny Scott-Snyder of Antelope, Calif.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2019
