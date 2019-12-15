Finger Lakes Times Obituaries
|
Deborah G. (Bodine) Nichols


1948 - 2019
Deborah G. (Bodine) Nichols Obituary
WILLARD/NEWARK – Deborah G. Bodine Nichols, age 71, longtime resident of Prospect Street in Willard, passed away peacefully at the home of her sister in Newark.

Interment will be held privately in Port Gibson Rural Cemetery.

Kindly consider a donation in Debbie's memory to the ALS Foundation at www.alsfoundation.org

Debbie was born in Clifton Springs on September 13, 1948, a daughter of the late Russell and Catherine (DeRycke) Bodine. She worked as a registered nurse at Willard Psychiatric Center from 1969 to 1995, and Elmira Psychiatric Center from 1995 until her retirement in 2003. Debbie was married to Larry G. Nichols on August 15, 1970.

She is survived by her children Michelle (Roger) Blaisdell of Holiday, Fla., Michael (Christy) Nichols of Willard and Jennifer (Jon) Dufour of Ovid; her grandchildren Patrick (Carly) Nichols, Alex (Kaylee) Smith, Ethan Smith, Joshua Smith, Ian, Samuel and Anna Dufour and Nathan Nichols; and great-grandchildren Devin Marie, Alden Smith and Alena Lanich; her special caregiver, friend and companion, Kelli Mero; her siblings Robert (Virginia) Bodine, Andrew (Denise) Bodine and Shirley (Mark) Withey, all of Newark, in addition to numerous nieces and nephews.

For additional information, please contact Covert Funeral Home at 607-869-3411 or visit www.covertfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17, 2019
