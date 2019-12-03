|
WATERLOO – Deborah M. Divelbliss, 61, of Rt. 96 South, passed away Friday (November 29, 2019) at her home surrounded by her family and friends.
Family and friends may attend calling hours from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday (December 6) at the Doran Funeral Home, 4 East Bayard St., Seneca Falls. A Funeral Service will immediately follow at 1 p.m. with Reverend Leah Ntuala, Pastor of First Presbyterian Church, Seneca Falls, N.Y., officiating. Burial will be at the convenient of the family in Springbrook Cemetery, Seneca Falls, N.Y.
Contributions may be made, in Deborah's name, to Beverly Animal Shelter, 50 E. River St., Waterloo, NY. 13165.
Deborah was born on June 28, 1958 to Seymour and Helen (Lee) Stone. She enjoyed gardening and loved the flowering bushes and enjoyed watching the wild birds in her back yard. Though not a member, she was a frequent visitor of the Ovid VFW and American Legion. Deborah loved and enjoyed being with her family
Deborah is survived by her partner, Ronald Rodman of Waterloo, N.Y.; one daughter, Jessica (Shawn) Struzyk of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; one very special granddaughter, Gianna (Gigi); two brothers James Stone of Texas and Dennis Stone of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; six sisters Carol (Gary) Labour of Waterloo, N.Y., Karen Smith of Seneca Falls, N.Y., Pamela Polk of Texas, Coralee (Scott) Trotter of North Carolina, Nona (Ron) Stymus of Seneca Falls, N.Y. and Norma Poe of Iowa; along with several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, Deborah was predeceased by her husbands Roger C. Divelbliss and Anthony D. Ingandello; one sister, Linda Ciccoricco; and one brother-in-law, Vince Ciccoricco.
Arrangements are under the direction of Doran Funeral Home, Seneca Falls, N.Y.
Please consider leaving a condolence in memory of Deborah at: doranfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019