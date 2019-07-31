|
|
MARION/S.C.–Deborah V. (Whitcomb) Watkins entered into rest on July 24, 2019.
Friends and family are invited to call from 12 to 2 p.m. Saturday (August 3) at Stevens Funeral Home, 3896 Buffalo St., Marion, where the funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. immediately following calling hours. Interment in Marion Cemetery followed by a reception at the United Church of Marion.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wayne County Fair, P.O. Box 84, Palmyra, NY 14522.
She graduated from Marion Central School in 1973, she was a gifted seamstress, had a degree in cosmetology, enjoyed teaching crafts at the local library in S.C. where she formed a club called Knit Witz. Deborah and her friend Kathy, operated Sew What in Macedon Center before moving south. She enjoyed volunteering at the Wayne County Fair and doing Civil War Reenactments.
Survived by loving companion of 21 years, David Warfield; sons William (Colleen) Rood, Shane (Kelsey) Maddox, and Joshua (Liza) Rice; seven grandchildren; one great- granddaughter; stepson, Mathew Warfield; mother, Eva VanGelder; brothers James and Jeffery Matthys; sister, Penny Williamson; special aunt, Gerry Dekdebrun; best friend, Kathy Darrow; several nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends.
Predeceased by father, Robert Whitcomb; sister, Charyl Whitcomb; grandparents Harold Whitcomb, George and Milda Crayton, Walt and Gladys Schrieber.
Condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019