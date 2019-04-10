Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Delorus C. Brown Moon. View Sign

Delorus C. Brown Moon, 76, of Ithaca, N.Y. passed into the arms of our Lord on March 19, 2019 in Ocala, Florida.



Graveside and committal services will be held at the Lake View Cemetery in Interlaken on Monday (April 22, 2019) at 12 p.m. A light lunch will be held following services at The Interlaken Sportsmens Club.



She was a daughter of the late Alford H. and Mabel Brown of Ovid, N.Y. and was the wife of the late William Moon. Delorus retired from Willard Psychiatric Center as a Drug and Alcohol Counselor working at the Dick Van Dyke Campus in Willard, N.Y. She started working at a very early age continuing her education and receiving her degree. Delorus will long be remembered for her giving to others and always her cheerful "Hello Hello". She will be greatly missed.



She is survived by her son, Thomas A. Woodard Jr., and his wife, Colleen; her grandchildren Katilyn, Thomas III, and Sarah of Fredericksburg, Virginia; her sisters Sandra VanCleef and family; Duree and Lloyd Evans and family of Geneva, N.Y. She is also survived by many cousins and friends with whom she shared her social time in Interlaken and Ithaca, N.Y. and her winter home in Silver Springs, Florida.



Delorus was predeceased by her two brothers Henry A. Brown of Ovid, N.Y. and Roy C. Brown of Ithaca, N.Y.



Arrangements are by the Hurlbut Funeral Home 8306 Main Street Interlaken, N.Y.