1/
Denise H Monaghan
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Denise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PENN YAN - Denise H. Monaghan, 82, of Penn Yan, N.Y. passed away on Friday (August 14, 2020) at the Homestead Nursing Home in Penn Yan.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday (August 21) in St. Michael's Cemetery in Penn Yan, N.Y.

Denise was born on March 26, 1938 in Rochester, N.Y., the daughter of the late George H. and Dolores Spears Harold. Denise graduated from Nazareth Academy in Rochester, N.Y. and studied Arts and Psychology in Education at Keuka College. She was a communicant of St. Michael's Church in Penn Yan, a member of the Catholic Daughters and the League of Women Voters, and volunteered for Habitat for Humanity.

Denise was an artist with a passion for painting and crafts. She was a staunch advocate of individualism and environmental conservation. She was known for her wry humor and reclusive lifestyle.

She is survived by her daughter, Shawn (Jeff) Auer of N.C.; sons 'Rusty' William (Deanna) Monaghan, Jr. of Waterloo and Kevin Monaghan of Rochester; her former spouse, 'Bill' William Monaghan Sr. of Seneca Falls; granddaughters Shannon Auer and Siobhan (Nic) Heavener; great-granddaughters Teagan and Wren; and her brother, Michael Harold of Greece, N.Y.

Friends and family may share memories of Denise with her family and friends at townsendwoodzinger.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Graveside service
01:00 PM
St. Michael's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Townsend-Wood Funeral Chapel
201 East Elm Street
Penn Yan, NY 14527
3155363391
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Townsend-Wood Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved