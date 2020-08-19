PENN YAN - Denise H. Monaghan, 82, of Penn Yan, N.Y. passed away on Friday (August 14, 2020) at the Homestead Nursing Home in Penn Yan.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday (August 21) in St. Michael's Cemetery in Penn Yan, N.Y.
Denise was born on March 26, 1938 in Rochester, N.Y., the daughter of the late George H. and Dolores Spears Harold. Denise graduated from Nazareth Academy in Rochester, N.Y. and studied Arts and Psychology in Education at Keuka College. She was a communicant of St. Michael's Church in Penn Yan, a member of the Catholic Daughters and the League of Women Voters, and volunteered for Habitat for Humanity.
Denise was an artist with a passion for painting and crafts. She was a staunch advocate of individualism and environmental conservation. She was known for her wry humor and reclusive lifestyle.
She is survived by her daughter, Shawn (Jeff) Auer of N.C.; sons 'Rusty' William (Deanna) Monaghan, Jr. of Waterloo and Kevin Monaghan of Rochester; her former spouse, 'Bill' William Monaghan Sr. of Seneca Falls; granddaughters Shannon Auer and Siobhan (Nic) Heavener; great-granddaughters Teagan and Wren; and her brother, Michael Harold of Greece, N.Y.
