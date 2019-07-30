|
WATERLOO–Dennis Corneles, 75, passed away early Saturday morning (July 27) at Strong Memorial Hospital.
In lieu of flowers, Dennis' girls ask that you kindly consider, memorial contributions to, the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Friends and family may call from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday (August 1) at Mull Funeral Home, 113 Virginia Street, Waterloo.
A funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday (August 2) at Saint Mary's Church Waterloo. Burial will follow, with full military honors, in Saint Mary's Cemetery.
Dennis was born on September 17, 1943 in Clifton Springs, the son of the late Kenneth and Stella (Pesarek) Corneles. He was a 1962 graduate of Waterloo High School. Dennis served in the US Army from May 6, 1965 to May 5, 1971 earning the rank of E5 Sargent and was awarded an Expert Marksmanship for Rifles and National Defense Service Medals. Dennis owned and operated WR Campbell in Waterloo, alongside his wife, Sharon. He was a member of the American Legion, Geneva and Henrietta, Buckhorn Sportsman's Club in Phelps and the Moose Club. He enjoyed hunting, skeet shooting, boating and water skiing and watching Notre Dame and the Yankees.
He is survived by his daughters Joy (Rob) Corneles-Teed of Waterloo and Karen (Gregory Myers) Corneles of Syracuse; his granddaughter, Mackenzie Leisenring; his sister, Kathy Rossignol; his brothers Henry (Barb) Corneles; several nieces; nephews; and cousins.
He preceded in death by his wife of fifty years, Sharon, who passed away November 7, 2018; his brother, Michael; and brother-in-law, Roy Rossignol.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from July 30 to Aug. 1, 2019