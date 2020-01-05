|
PHELPS – Dennis Crouch passed away, peacefully at his home on Thursday (January 2, 2020), with his loving family by his side.
Friends may call from 3 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday (January 8) at the R.A. Patrick Funeral Home, 26 West Main Street, Clifton Springs. Funeral services will immediately follow at 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family in RestHaven Cemetery.
Friends may contribute to the House of John, in Dennis' memory.
Dennis was born October 3, 1954 in Clifton Springs, the son of Paul and Velma Crouch. Dennis started out working in the Ontario County Jail and worked his way through the ranks retiring as an Investigator after 32 years of service for the Ontario County Sheriff's Department. He was an avid sportsman and expert marksman. Dennis enjoyed hunting, trapping, fishing, duck hunting, and golfing. He was a member of the Buckhorn Sportsman Club, the Lyons Rod and Gun Club, the Phelps Fire Department, and the Canandaigua Moose Lodge. In his later years, Dennis loved going to auctions and spending time with his beloved dog, Jonesie. He was a very caring man that was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone that needed it. Dennis was a loving and caring son, partner, stepfather, step-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He will be missed by all.
Dennis is survived by his parents Paul and Velma Crouch; partner, Diane Finch; step-children Michael (Melissa Dhalle) Donk and Christopher (Jacqueline) Donk; step-grandchildren Myranda, Sebastian, Nicholas and Zachary; sisters Sharon (Jim) Hurt and Susan (Dick) Everson; nieces Nicole (Matt) Osborne and Elisha (Matt Curran) Everson.
Published in Finger Lakes Times on Jan. 5, 2020