Seneca Falls – Dennis E. Bochert, 78, of Porter St., Seneca Falls, N.Y., passed away on Saturday (May 16, 2020) at Geneva General Hospital, Geneva, N.Y.
Funeral services and burial will be at the convenience of the family. There will be no prior calling hours.
If desired, contributions may be made in Dennis's honor to the Lt. Cyrus Garnsey Post #1323 VFW, 47 Fall St., Seneca Falls, NY 13148.
Dennis was born in Sharon, Pa. on November 6, 1941, the son of the late George and Mary Jane (Brown) Bochert. He had resided most of his life in Seneca Falls and had served in the U.S. Army. He was retired from Gould's Pumps of Seneca Falls where he was a foreman. He was a member and past commander of the Lt. Cyrus Garnsey Post# 1323 VFW of Seneca Falls. He was an avid Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians and Syracuse basketball fan. Before his illness Dennis enjoyed bowling, golfing, fishing and hunting. He enjoyed crossword puzzles, his time in front of the TV watching John Wayne westerns and a good Bloody Mary on Sundays.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Markel Bochert of Seneca Falls whom he married on August 16, 1997; three daughters Denise (Dr.John) Wehrle of Seneca Falls, N.Y., Annette (John Hitchcock) Bochert of Seneca Falls, N.Y., Mary Jane "MJ" (Frank) Basile of Seneca Falls, N.Y.;two step-daughters Wanda (David) Williams of Waterloo, N.Y., Renee (Terry Milliman) Bush of Seneca Falls, N.Y.;one step-son, Timothy (Jeanine) Shumway of South Carolina; his grandchildren Deanna (Steven) Clemenson, Lucas Riegel, Devin (Dr. Matt Olko) Riegel, Jacob and Abigail Basile, and Camden Wehrle; his step-grandchildren Destiny and David Shumway, Michael Matyjewicz, Danielle and Daniel Williams, Jordan Colegrove, Timothy (Darnae) Bush, Eric and Kyle Bush; several great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Dennis was predeceased by his brothers and sisters Ted, Betty, Heaverly, Albert, Donald, Joanne, Lois, Lucretta, and George.
Arrangements are under the direction of Doran Funeral Home, Seneca Falls, N.Y.
