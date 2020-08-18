1/1
Dennis J "Denny" Felice
Dedicated, loving and supportive husband, father, grandfather.

WATERLOO - Denny Felice, 67, passed away peacefully in Strong Memorial Hospital, Saturday (August 15, 2020), with his family by his side.

Friends and family are invited to a graveside, Military service, at 1:00 p.m. on Friday (August 21), in Maple Grove Cemetery, Waterloo.

Denny's family requests that memorial contributions be directed to Celebrate Commemorate Memorial Day, Memo line "Wheels on Main Street", PO Box 382 Waterloo, NY 13165.

Denny was born on February 8, 1953 in Seneca Falls the son of Frederick J. and Vita Mary (Verzillo) Felice. He was a 1971 graduate of Mynderse Academy. Denny served in the US Army National Guard from July 8, 1971 to April 30, 1977 in the 108th Infantry earning the rank of Specialist fourth class CSC. He worked as a maintenance mechanic at Goulds Pumps, retiring in 2009. When Denny was not with his with family and friends you would find him out working on and restoring classic cars.

He is survived by his wife, girlfriend and best friend, Lorene (Terbush) whom he married on June 7, 1975; a daughter, Stephanie (Perrell Jackson) Felice; his boys Christopher, Dennis (Stacey) and Michael (Ashley) Felice; grandchildren Isabella Felice, Ethan Felice, Milanna Ellison-Felice, Mackenzie and Marissa Ellison, Orazio, Damon, Jordan and Myaa Felice; his mother, Vita Mary (Verzillo); his brother, Ron (Kathleen) Felice; father-in-law, Richard (Carol) Terbush; goddaughter, Samantha Lombardo; aunts Freda and Lucia Kise; uncles Anthony and Ralph Felice; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many many close friends and unofficially adopted children.

Denny was preceded in death by his father, Fredrick J Felice; his mother-in-law, Catherine (Terbush) Essom.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 18 to Aug. 22, 2020.
