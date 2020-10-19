1/1
Dennis J. Zwick
1977 - 2020
Dennis J. Zwick Jr. passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 12th, 2020.

Visitation will be Wednesday, October 21st from 4-6PM at the Doran Funeral Home, 4 E. Bayard St., Seneca Falls, NY.

A Funeral Mass, officiated by the Reverend James Fennessey, will take place on Thursday, October 22nd at 10AM at St. Patrick's Church, 97 W. Bayard St., Seneca Falls, NY.

Dennis was born March 3rd, 1977 to Dennis J. Zwick Sr. and Paula Russo. He graduated from Myderse Academy class of 1995. Dennis enjoyed hunting, fishing, and most importantly his Dunkin Donuts cold brew coffee.

Dennis is predeceased by his father, Dennis Zwick Sr.; grandparents, John and Virginia Russo and grandmother, Margaret Clark. Survived by his wife, Tisha Zwick; daughters, Corin and Lindsay Zwick, step-daughters, Hailey and Alexis Lowrey; mother, Paula Russo; sister, Sara (Greg) Pierson, grandfather, Leonard Zwick; nephews, Aidan and Miles Pierson, as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.

To leave online condolences, messages for the family, or for more information, please visit DoranFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 19 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Doran Funeral Home
OCT
22
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
Funeral services provided by
Doran Funeral Home
4 East Bayard Street
Seneca Falls, NY 13148
(315) 568-5700
Memories & Condolences
