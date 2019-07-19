SAVANNAH–Dennis John Stowell, 61, of Savannah, N.Y. passed July 16, 2019.



Calling hours will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Sunday (July 21) at Norton Funeral Home, 13081 West Church Street, Savannah, N.Y.



A funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Monday (July 22) at the Savannah Family of God Church, 13165 Church Street, Savannah, N.Y. Following the burial, a reception will be held at the Savannah Family of God Church. Reverend Trudy Double will officiate the ceremony.



The family requests that donations be made to Savannah Family of God Church. The family would also like to say thank you to all of those who have sent prayers and kind thoughts during this difficult time.



Dennis was born to John and Joyce Stowell on June 22, 1958 in Auburn, N.Y. Dennis and his beloved wife, Sally, were married for 24 years.



Dennis dedicated his life to his family and his work as a potato and onion farmer at Wayne Farms of Red Creek, N.Y. He enjoyed his many friends, traveling, fishing, trapping, and hunting. Dennis spent his days helping and giving to countless others.



He leaves behind his wife; his parents; sister, Melodie Bramer (Jim); brother, Eric Stowell (Dawn); children Derek Stowell, Tia Stowell (Graham Weeks), Renee Stowell (Thomas Roeger), Adam Stowell (Suzzy), Paula Katz (Carl), Alice Berry (Matthew), Randi Donselaar (Richard), John Breene (Anne), Devon Goodman, and Zachory Goodman; grandchildren Kaylee Williams (Kyle), Ryan Breen, Joshua Donselaar, Savannah Berry, Jacob Breen, Hunter Donselaar, Kendra Stowell, Abigail Breen, Amelia Berry, Jonathan Berry, and Parker Stowell. Along with many loved aunts; uncles; brothers-in law; sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; and cousins.



He was predeceased by his brother, Todd Stowell (Nancy).