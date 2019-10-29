Home

Coe-Genung Funeral Home
46 West Main Street
Waterloo, NY 13165
(315) 539-2931
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Coe-Genung Funeral Home
46 West Main Street
Waterloo, NY 13165
Memorial service
Following Services
Coe-Genung Funeral Home
46 West Main Street
Waterloo, NY 13165
Dennis M. Rey


1956 - 2019
Dennis M. Rey Obituary
WATERLOO - Dennis M. Rey, 63, of Waterloo, died Friday (October 25, 2019) at his home.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 3) at Coe-Genung Funeral Home.

The memorial service will immediately follow at the funeral home. Rev. Phyllis Granger, pastor of First Baptist Church of Geneva, will officiate. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Waterloo, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 1120 S. Goodman St., Rochester, NY 14620.

Dennis was born Oct. 13, 1956, in Philadelphia, PY, the son of Edward F. and Florence V. Pecor Rey. He attended Waterloo Central School District. Dennis was employed for many years with Lyons Road Trash in Geneva, NY. He was a member of the Geneva Elks Lodge.

He is survived by siblings, Florence Rey of Strasburg, PA, Edward Rey of Kingston, NC, Louise Rey of Geneva, NY, Barbara (Edward) Roberts of NJ, Kathleen Rey of Geneva, NY, Mary (Kenneth) Hudson of NC, Patricia (Harry O., Jr.) Swinehart of Waterloo, NY, Margaret (Raymond) Mateo of Waterloo, NY, Maureen "Mindy" (Robert) Urban of Lyons, NY, Michelle (Jack) Hoffman of Lyons, NY; his girlfriend, Sue Farmer of Waterloo, NY; step-son Patrick Rouse of Ovid, NY; many nieces and nephews.

Dennis was predeceased by his parents; and siblings, Colleen, Daniel, and Robert Rey.

Condolences for the family may be sent to www.coegenungfuneral home.com.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
