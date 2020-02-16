Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Amy's Checkered Flag
29 W. Main St
Waterloo, NY
Dennis P. Kalbfleisch


1975 - 2020
Dennis P. Kalbfleisch Obituary
WATERLOO – Dennis P. Kalbfleisch, 45, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday (February 6, 2020) at Geneva General Hospital.

There will be no calling hours. A celebration of life will be from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday (February 29) at Amy's Checkered Flag, 29 W. Main St., Waterloo, NY, 13165.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Beverly Animal Shelter, 50 E. River St., Waterloo, NY, 13165.

Dennis was born January 20, 1975, in Sodus, N.Y. He was a graduate of Waterloo Central School District. He was recently employed with Scepter in Seneca Falls, N.Y. In his spare time, he enjoyed camping, playing darts and shooting pool.

He is survived by his mother, Darlene M. Kalbfleisch of Waterloo, N.Y.; aunts Eva M. Hergert of Waterloo, N.Y. and Lorraine (Walter) Stek of Rochester, N.Y.; girlfriend, Stephanie Sanderson of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; and several cousins.

Dennis was predeceased by his uncles Ronald and Russell Kalbfleisch.

Condolences for the family may be sent to

www.coegenungfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 16 to Feb. 20, 2020
