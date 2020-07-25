CLIFTON SPRINGS – Dennis R. Peters III, age 42 died unexpectedly on Monday (July 13, 2020) at Clifton Springs Hospital and Clinic.



Due to the current circumstances, funeral services and burial were private.



Dennis was born on January 31, 1978 in Rochester, N.Y., the son of the late Dennis R. and Sharon Salisbury Peters. Dennis was very kind hearted and loved helping people.



Everyone that met Dennis loved him and he had a great sense of humor. He will be missed by his family and many friends.



Dennis is survived by his daughter, Lacey Peters; brother, Garry (Vicki) Guggenbickler of Yulee, Fla.; Lisa (David) Fox of Phelps; uncle, Russell (Donna) Salisbury of Phelps; cousins Robert (Christine) Salisbury and Richard Salisbury; as well as nieces, nephews and many friends.



Funeral arrangements have been made with the Cheney Funeral Home 70 Main Street Phelps.

