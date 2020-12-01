PENN YAN - Derry Anne (Ahearn) Jensen, 68, passed away suddenly and peacefully on November 27, 2020.
There will be no prior services or celebration.
Derry is survived be her husband of 40 years, Bernie Jensen; daughters Nicole (James) Riek and Marcy Jensen (fiance, Paul Martucci); grandchildren Austin Riek, Cody Riek, Hunter Riek and London Martucci; brother, Sean (Carrie) Ahearn; and many nieces and nephews
She is preceded in death by her father, Mortimer Ahearn; mother, Margaret M. Ahearn; sister, Margaret Chappel; father-in-law, Ruppert Jensen; mother-in-law, Sally Jensen; and brother-in-law, Jan Martens.
