Derry Anne (Ahearn) Jensen
PENN YAN - Derry Anne (Ahearn) Jensen, 68, passed away suddenly and peacefully on November 27, 2020.

There will be no prior services or celebration.

Derry is survived be her husband of 40 years, Bernie Jensen; daughters Nicole (James) Riek and Marcy Jensen (fiance, Paul Martucci); grandchildren Austin Riek, Cody Riek, Hunter Riek and London Martucci; brother, Sean (Carrie) Ahearn; and many nieces and nephews

She is preceded in death by her father, Mortimer Ahearn; mother, Margaret M. Ahearn; sister, Margaret Chappel; father-in-law, Ruppert Jensen; mother-in-law, Sally Jensen; and brother-in-law, Jan Martens.

Fond memories of Derry may be shared with her family and friends at townsendwoodzinger.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 1 to Dec. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Townsend-Wood Funeral Chapel
201 East Elm Street
Penn Yan, NY 14527
3155363391
