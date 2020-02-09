|
HECTOR – Diana R. Weeks, age 70, of Hector, passed away on Tuesday (February 4, 2020) surrounded by her loving family at Clifton Springs Hospital.
In accordance with Diana's wishes, there will be a Memorial Service held privately by her family.
Kindly consider a donation in Diana's memory to the : https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html
Born on February 15, 1949, the daughter of the late John D. Bird Sr. and Mae A. (Fegley) Bird. Diana graduated from Waterloo High School in 1967. Diana married her husband LaVerne on March 16 of 1968. She worked at Zotos International for a time before becoming a mother to her two daughters. Diana retired from the cafeteria at Romulus Central School.
Diana enjoyed spending time with family and friends, primitive camping, shooting black powder rifles, sewing, crocheting, reading, watching racing, and motorcycle rides with her husband.
Diana is survived by her husband, LaVerne "Vern" Weeks of Hector; her two daughters Lori (Susan Brees) Weeks and Kelly (Matthew) Updyke of Seneca Falls; her two grandchildren Zackery and Kaitlyn Updyke of Seneca Falls; her sister and brother Elizabeth Mastellar of FL and Ronald (Sue) Bird of Waterloo; sisters-in-law Luella (Robert) Grabbatin, and Lilla Weeks; brother-in-law Lyle "Butch" (Pat) Weeks; and many nieces and nephews.
Diana was preceded in death by her parents; and three siblings Beverly J Bowman, John D Bird Jr., and Gary L Bird.
For additional information, please visit www.covertfuneralhome.com or call 1-877-828-3411.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 9 to Feb. 12, 2020