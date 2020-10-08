LYONS - Diane C. DeLyser, 76, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday (September 28, 2020)
Please join the family at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday (October 10) at the Bible Baptist Church of Sodus, 6181 Ridge Rd, Sodus, NY 14551 for Diane's celebration of life service.
In memory of Diane, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Muscular Dystrophy Association
, 161 N. Clark, Suite 3550, Chicago, Illinois 6060. Please note on the check donation in memory of Diane C. DeLyser or visit https://www.mda.org
She is survived by her husband, Robert DeLyser; daughters Wendy Manktelow and Becky (Rich) Wunder; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sisters Gloria (Roy) Huling and Cynthia (Ralph) Minnick; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.
She is predeceased by her son, Timothy Richardson; and her sister, June VerPlank.
Arrangements entrusted to Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc. Please write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.watermanfuneralhome.com