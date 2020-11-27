STANLEY - Diane E. Fox, 70, passed away on November 23, 2020.
Friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday (November 30) at the Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home in Gorham.
A Public Committal Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday (December 1) in Gorham Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 514 East Swamp Rd., Penn Yan, NY 14527.
Diane was the daughter of the late Wilbur R. Hey and Mildred B. Rogers Hey. She was a graduate of Gorham High School and SUNY Brockport.
Diane was active in St. John's Lutheran Church. She enjoyed cooking and baking. Diane loved to spend time with her grandchildren.
Diane is survived by her husband, David E. Fox; son, Jarrad (Tonya) Fox; four grandchildren, McKenna Fox, Teryn Fox, Tya Fox and Aspyn Fox; brother, Gerald (Lynette) Hey; two sisters Sharon Gage and Lois (Kagey) Barrow; brother-in-law, Jim (Lynn) Fox; sisters-in-law Pat (John) Sawers, Peggy (Dick) Hilton, Carol (Tom) Calabrese, Debbie (Kevin) Greek, Carol Fox and Katie Fox; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Diane was predeceased by her brother, Harold "Hod" Hey; sister-in-law, Susan Hey; and brothers-in-law Robert Gage, Ron Fox and Wayne Fox.
