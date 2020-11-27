1/1
Diane E. Fox
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STANLEY - Diane E. Fox, 70, passed away on November 23, 2020.

Friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday (November 30) at the Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home in Gorham.

A Public Committal Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday (December 1) in Gorham Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 514 East Swamp Rd., Penn Yan, NY 14527.

Diane was the daughter of the late Wilbur R. Hey and Mildred B. Rogers Hey. She was a graduate of Gorham High School and SUNY Brockport.

Diane was active in St. John's Lutheran Church. She enjoyed cooking and baking. Diane loved to spend time with her grandchildren.

Diane is survived by her husband, David E. Fox; son, Jarrad (Tonya) Fox; four grandchildren, McKenna Fox, Teryn Fox, Tya Fox and Aspyn Fox; brother, Gerald (Lynette) Hey; two sisters Sharon Gage and Lois (Kagey) Barrow; brother-in-law, Jim (Lynn) Fox; sisters-in-law Pat (John) Sawers, Peggy (Dick) Hilton, Carol (Tom) Calabrese, Debbie (Kevin) Greek, Carol Fox and Katie Fox; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Diane was predeceased by her brother, Harold "Hod" Hey; sister-in-law, Susan Hey; and brothers-in-law Robert Gage, Ron Fox and Wayne Fox.

Please visit www.kenperkinsfuneralhome.com to send a message of condolence to the Fox family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
1
Committal
11:00 AM
Gorham Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home
2583 East Main Street
Gorham, NY 14461
(585) 526-6500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved