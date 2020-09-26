HAMLIN - Diane L. Donnelly, 68, died on Wednesday (September 23, 2020).
Calling hours will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday (September 29) at the Doran Funeral Home, 4 E. Bayard St., Seneca Falls.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday (September 30) at St. Patrick's Church, Seneca Falls. A reminder that masks and social distancing will be required at the funeral home as well as at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made in Diane's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
where Diane made donations herself. Donations can be sent to 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or made online at stjude.org/donatetoday.
Diane was born on October 17, 1951 in Seneca Falls, N.Y., the second child of the late Lillian (Drum) and Nicholas Tiaskkun. She was a 1969 graduate of Romulus High School. Diane worked at Guaranteed Parts, Wescott Rule, and later with the family business. She also spent many years raising her children as a stay-at-home mom. Diane spent most of her life in Seneca Falls before moving to Hamlin recently to be closer to her children and grandchildren.
Diane loved being outdoors, gardening, walking, swimming, enjoying time at Cayuga Lake with her best friend, Linda Bentley, and a good cup of coffee. More than anything, Diane loved to be with her family and loved cooking and baking for them. She was so proud of her children and grandchildren for all of their accomplishments.
Diane is survived by her two children Kelly (Dave) Scott of Brockport and Scott (Kristen) Donnelly of Farmington; former husband and forever friend, Jim Donnelly of Geneva; grandsons Ashton Scott, Derek Scott, Landon Scott, Mason Scott, Liam Donnelly, and Jamie Donnelly; siblings Bonnie (Ralph) Cooper of Fayette, Cathy (Leon) Graber of Interlaken, Mary (Bill) Lawler of Romulus, Debbie (Jim) Shaw of Williamsburg, Va., John (Kim) Tiaskkun of Palm Coast, Fla., and Cheryl (Bill) Waite of Tavernier, Fla; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
