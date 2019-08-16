|
|
SENECA FALLS/ STUART, Fla.–Dolores Ann "Dee" Zonarich, 72, of Stuart, Fla., passed away unexpectedly, August 8, 2019.
Family and Friends will be received at 8:30 a.m. on Monday (August 19, 2019) in the Terravecchia-Haky Home for Funerals, 515 N. Main St., Masontown, Penn.
A memorial mass will follow at 10 a.m. in Saint Francis of Assisi Parish in Masontown, Penn., and Father James Murphy, family friend, will be the celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Masontown, Penn..
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Dolores's name to the www.cancer.org/donate or a .
She was born on April 9, 1947 to Anthony and Mary Ann Rye in Masontown, Penn. As a young woman she worked in executive administrative positions for Allegheny Ludlum Steel, Westinghouse Nuclear Power, and DuPont Chemical. It was at that time that she met Francis "Frank" Joseph Zonarich, from Tarentum, Penn. On June 13, 1970, they were married. In their life together, Dee and Frank lived in Pittsburgh, Penn., Wilmington, Del., Seneca Falls, N.Y., and currently in Stuart, Fla. In addition, she and Frank traveled to many destinations worldwide.
Dee's favorite hobby was music. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Stuart, Fla., and a member of the church Choir. Throughout her life she was a soloist and member of several Broadway musical groups including The Brandywiners in Wilmington, Del., Finger Lakes Chorale (Lincoln Hill Singers) in Canandaigua, N.Y., and Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in Auburn, N.Y. She was also the vocalist for St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Seneca Falls, N.Y.
Dee had two favorite sports golf and football. She was an avid and good golfer, and with Frank loved being a member of the Seneca Falls, N.Y. Country Club and the Butler, Penn. Country Club. Being Steelers' season ticket holders since 1971, she and Frank were proud members of the Steeler Nation and attended several Steeler Super Bowls. Dee and Frank always enjoyed boating and waterskiing.
Dee was an extraordinary hostess and people loved her excellent cooking skills. Her friends and family will always remember her amazing sense of humor and attention to personalized details.
Her beloved roles as Frank's wife, mother of Alyssa-Rae and Stephen, and grandmother to three, as well as relationships with family and friends were the most blessed and cherished in her life.
Dee is survived by her loving family, husband, Frank of 49 years; daughter, Alyssa-Rae (Kyle) Younger; and grandchildren Emily Rae, Zoe Gabrielle, and Kellan Rex of Olathe, KS; son, Stephen F. Zonarich of Georgetown, Calif.; her sister, Marcella (Frank) Blout of Carmichaels, Penn.; brother, Bernard (Marge) Rye of Willoughby, Ohio; niece, Kimberly Rye of Alpharetta, Ga.; and nephew, Jeff Rye of Philadelphia, Penn.; her sister-in-law, Judy (Clem) George of Saxonburg, Penn.; her niece, Amanda (Dave) Ashbee; great-niece, Ava; and great-nephew, Ryan of Downingtown, Penn.; her nephew, Forrest J. Albaugh of Charleston, S.C.; her niece, Jennifer (George) Kranik, of Tarentum, Penn.; and many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents Anthony and Mary Ann Rye; parents-in-law Joseph and Amelia Zonarich; sister-in-law, Arlene (Zonarich) Albaugh; brother-in-law, Gale Albaugh; and niece, Pamela (George) Vogel.
To leave a message for the family, please visit website: www.terravecchiahakyfh.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019