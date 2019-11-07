Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home
5025 North Main Street
North Rose, NY 14516
(315) 587-2721
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home
5025 North Main Street
North Rose, NY 14516
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Correll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores (Loveless) Correll

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores (Loveless) Correll Obituary
ROSE- Dolores (Loveless) Correll died on Monday (November 4) surrounded by her family, after an extended illness.

Family and friends are invited to call from 12 to 2 p.m. on Saturday (November 9) at Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, 5025 Main St., North Rose. A graveside service will follow at Rose Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be made to the House of John.

Dolores retired from the North Rose-Wolcott School District where she worked as a bus driver for many years. She enjoyed crafting, gardening, and decorating her homes in N.C. and N.Y. Always able to find a bargain, she scoured thrift stores and sales for just the right item. Later on, she enjoyed her outings at Dunkin Donuts and watching her grandchildren play sports. She also adored her two shelties, and enjoyed spoiling them. Her family will remember with fondness her delicious Sunday dinners and the card games at the kitchen table. Over the years she has touched many lives and will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her husband, Ray Correll; three children Jeff Terhune, Michele Terhune Bain and Jolene Correll; as well as four grandchildren Ryan Terhune, Mikaela Terhune, Dalton Bain and Desiree Bain.

Dolores was preceded in death by her parents Anna and Donald Loveless.

keysorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -