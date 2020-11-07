WATERLOO – Dolores "Dee Dee" J. Connors, 88, a former resident of Waterloo, passed away Tuesday (October 20, 2020) at NHC Healthcare in Columbia, Tenn.
Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Saturday (November 14) at Coe-Genung Funeral Home. The memorial service will immediately follow. Rev. Dr. Jeffrey Haugaard, rector of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, will officiate. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Waterloo, N.Y.
COVID-19 rules require ALL attending the visitation and/or memorial service to wear face masks. Those attending visitation and/or memorial service MUST enter the funeral home through the doors from the parking lot and exit through the Main St. doors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the organization of one's choice.
Dee Dee was born March 26, 1932, in Waterloo, N.Y., the daughter of William Chauncey and Mildred Christler Walters. She was employed at Sylvania in Seneca Falls, N.Y. and later, at Willard Psychiatric Hospital, Willard, N.Y., retiring in 1990. Dee Dee was also a waitress for various restaurants in the Finger Lakes area. She was a member of Waterloo Memorial Post 6433, V.F.W. Auxiliary and Warner VanRiper Post 435, American Legion Auxiliary. Dee Dee was also a member of the Seneca Falls Elks Club and the Finger Lakes Moose Club.
She is survived by her children John (Juanita) Connors of Columbia, Tenn., Debra (Michael) Lathrop of Virginia Beach, Va. and Vicki Lynn Connors of Clifton Park, N.Y.; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brother, William (Dorothy) Walters of Waterloo, N.Y.; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Dee Dee was predeceased by her companion, Donald "Cooky" K. Cook; siblings Carolyn A. Foster and Leonard Edward Walters; and nephews Edward Walters, Jr., Kerry Foster, and Tracy Foster.
