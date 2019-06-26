OVID–Dominick "Danny" Badalamenti, age 89, of Chapman Street, passed away, surrounded by his family, at Geneva General Hospital on Monday (June 24) following a brief hospitalization.



The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday (July 1) at Covert Funeral Home in Ovid.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday (July 2) at Holy Cross Church in Ovid. Prayers of committal with military honors will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery in Ovid.



Kindly consider a donation in Danny's memory to Holy Cross Church, PO Box 403, Interlaken, NY 14847.



Danny was born in Auburn on August 14, 1929, a son of the late Benedito and Catherine (Valardi) Badalamenti. Upon leaving high school he proudly served his country in the US Navy from 1950 to 1954. While working the soda fountain in Elliot Hall in Willard, he met his future wife, Mary Carroll and they were married on September 12, 1959. He briefly worked at Sampson State Hospital and then began a long career at Willard Psychiatric Center as a fire and safety officer. He was an avid golfer and supporter of South Seneca Athletics, while also a life member of the Ovid VFW Post #6200. Danny was a faithful parishioner of Holy Cross Church.



He is survived by his daughters Victoria M. Badalamenti, Antionette (Mike) Gable and Bernadette Badalamenti, all of Ovid; his grandchildren Mary-Kate, Kailyn (Harold), Dominick, Kristia and James; and great-grandchildren Kamryn, Kaidyn and Khloe; and his longtime companion, Judy Perry and her family; and by the Smith and Carroll families; many to whom he was their god father.



Danny was preceded in death by his wife of 26 years, Mary, on January 9, 1986. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Mikey and Vito.



For additional information, please contact Covert Funeral Home at 607-869-3411 or visit www.covertfuneralhome.com Published in Finger Lakes Times from June 26 to June 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary