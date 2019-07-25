SENECA FALLS–Dominick L. Paradise, 79, formerly of Black Brook Road, Seneca Falls, N.Y., passed away on Tuesday (July 23) at Huntington Living Center, Waterloo, N.Y.



Family and friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday (July 29) at the Doran Funeral Home, 4 E. Bayard St., Seneca Falls.



A funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Reverend James Fennessy, Pastor of St. Francis/St. Clare Parish, officiating. Burial will be in St. Columbkille Cemetery, Seneca Falls at the convenience of the family.



If desired, contributions may be made to the A.R.C. of Seneca Cayuga, 1083 Waterloo-Geneva Rd., Waterloo, NY 13165.



Dominick was born in Seneca Falls, N.Y. on March 19, 1940 the son of the late Anthony Z. and Josephine Zona Paradise. He had resided for a time in Walworth, N.Y., moving back to Seneca Falls in 1984. He had been employed by the A.R.C. Spectrum Industries of Waterloo. Dominick was a member of St. Patrick's Church, Seneca Falls and had been very active in the many functions at the A.R.C. of Seneca Cayuga in Waterloo. He enjoyed spending time outdoors and being creative with his crafting.



He is survived by two brothers Anthony (Phyllis) Paradise of Seneca Falls, N.Y. and Louis Paradise of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; his fiancé, Candice Fish of Ovid, N.Y.; three step-sisters Mary Ann Scrivner, Connie (Charles) Hyde of Waterloo, N.Y. and Diane (Jeff) Hobbs of Arizona; one step-brother, Charles Paradise of Florida; several nieces; nephews; and his many friends



In addition to his parents, Dominick was predeceased by his sister, Margaret Walters; and one step-brother, Thomas Paradise.



Published in Finger Lakes Times from July 25 to July 27, 2019