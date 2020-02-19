|
|
GENEVA – Dominick P. (Massamiliano) Massa, 96, of Geneva, passed away in the comfort of his home on Wednesday (February 5, 2020).
Following Dominick's wishes there were no prior calling hours. Private funeral services and entombment were held at the convenience of the family in St. Mary's mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Our Lady of Peace Parish in Geneva, N.Y.
Dominick was born on January 9, 1924 in Geneva, N.Y., son of the late Nicholas P. and Amelia (Spina) Massa. Leaving school at the age of 16 to begin his career in construction, Dominick worked hard his entire life. A veteran of World War II where he served three and a half years overseas as a Staff Sergeant in Gen. Patton's 3rd Army. Upon returning home, Dominick began working for his father's painting/contracting business. In 1946 he would marry Mary P. (D'Aurizio) Massa of Rochester, N.Y., who he met years earlier while she was on a family trip to Geneva. They kept in contact and would exchange letters during his time overseas. They moved to Prospect Avenue where they had two sons, Nicholas and Louis. Dominick started his own contracting business in 1959, which would grow into Massa Construction, Inc.
Dominick was involved in many organizations where he was proud to volunteer his time. He was the Scout Master for Boy Scout Troop 12 from 1949 to 72, President of the Lions Club in 1967 to 68, President of the Bent Tree Gardens West Association from 1989 to 2002 in Boynton Beach, Fla. He was Chairman of the Geneva Town Planning Board for 15 years and was instrumental in developing the town's master plan. He, along with three close friends, organized the first and only Torrey Park Festival in 1976, which drew over 15,000 people to the neighborhood over the festival's weekend. Years later, he would proudly return and take part in dedicating the monument that tells the story of the neighborhood he always called home. He was the owner of 4-M Distributing in Geneva and the founder and immediate Past President/CEO of Massa Construction, Inc. In the early 1990's, he served as President/Chairman of DiPaolo Baking Company in Rochester, N.Y., a role he continued until his passing.
Dominick enjoyed his family and friends both in New York and Florida. He and his wife spent their winters in Boynton Beach for over 30 years. Family and heritage were the top priority. Dominick will be greatly missed, however the lessons and impressions that he imparted on his family, today and forever, will last generations.
Dominick is survived by his son, Nicholas P. Massa (Brenda Altemari) of Geneva; his grandchildren Dominick P. Massa, Nicholas P. Massa II of Geneva and their mother Anna Marie Fratto-Massa, Cassandra Massa and Emilee Massa both of Canandaigua, Louis P. Massa II of Geneva and their mother Sandra Reale-Massa; his great-grandchildren Jack, Paul, Louis III, Phyllimina, Gabriella and Julian; brothers Nicholas A. Massa of Rochester, Richard Massa of Geneva; sister-in-law, Elanor D'Aurizio of Fla.; his Aunt, Margaret (Massa) Davoli of Geneva; his niece and Goddaughter, Christine (Meringolo) Baker of Clifton Springs; as well as many nieces and nephews, whom he loved very much.
Dominick was predeceased by his loving wife of over 73 years, Mary (D'Aurizio) Massa; his son, Louis P. Massa; his brother, Michael Massa; sisters Florence Knittle, Ruth Meringolo, Susan Cardinale, and Evelyn Sullivan.
A very special thank you to Father Thomas Mull, Our Lady of Peace Parish, and Joseph Mull Jr. and the Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020