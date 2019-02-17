Finger Lakes Times Obituaries
|
Services
Covert Funeral Home
7199 South Main Street
Ovid, NY 14521
(877) 828-3411
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Covert Funeral Home
7199 So. Main Street
Ovid, NY
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Ovid Federated Church
7137 Main Street
Ovid, NY
Donald Brewer Obituary
SENECA FALLS - Donald "Wayne" Brewer, age 69, longtime resident of State Street, died unexpectedly on Tuesday (February 12, 2019).

The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday (March 7) at Covert Funeral Home, 7199 So. Main Street in Ovid.

A memorial service, to commemorate Wayne's life, will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday (March 8) at the Ovid Federated Church, 7137 Main Street in Ovid.

A complete obituary will appear in the Tuesday Edition of the Finger Lakes Times.

For additional information, contact Covert Funeral Home at 607-869-3411 or visit www.covertfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2019
