SENECA FALLS - Donald "Wayne" Brewer, age 69, longtime resident of State Street, died unexpectedly on Tuesday (February 12, 2019).
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday (March 7) at Covert Funeral Home, 7199 So. Main Street in Ovid.
A memorial service, to commemorate Wayne's life, will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday (March 8) at the Ovid Federated Church, 7137 Main Street in Ovid.
A complete obituary will appear in the Tuesday Edition of the Finger Lakes Times.
For additional information, contact Covert Funeral Home at 607-869-3411 or visit www.covertfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2019