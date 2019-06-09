GENEVA–Donald C. Christensen, Jr., 60, of 68 Elm St., died Wednesday (April 3) in Elm Manor Nursing Home in Canandaigua, N.Y.
Friends may call from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday (June 15) at Coe-Genung Funeral Home.
The memorial service will immediately follow at the funeral home. Rev. Dr. Jeffrey Haugaard, rector of St.Paul's Episcopal Church, will officiate. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Waterloo, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Beverly's Animal Shelter, 50 E. River St., Waterloo, NY, 13165.
Don was born May 9, 1958, in North Adams, Massachusetts, the son of Donald C., Sr. and Claire Bailey Christensen. He was a 1976 graduate of Greece Athena High School. Don earned his AAS degree in Computer Science from Cayuga Community College. He worked for various companies, the latest being Monroe Muffler and then Midas Muffler.
He is survived by his wife, Shelly; children Sara Christensen of Canandaigua, N.Y., Donald C. Christensen, III of Geneva, N.Y., and Christina (Fiancee, Wesley Rider) Christensen of Canandaigua, N.Y.; foster daughter, Karen-Marie Rivera of Geneva, N.Y.; sister, Nancy (Bernard L., Jr.) Dye of Norwich, N.Y.; nieces and nephews.
Don was predeceased by his parents; and sister, Karen Marr.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from June 9 to June 11, 2019