Obituary Guest Book View Sign

GENEVA - Donald C. Ninestine, 82, a native of Geneva, died March 7, 2019, in the Living Center at Geneva General Hospital. He had been in declining health.



At Mr. Ninestine's request, there will be no viewing hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday (March 13, 201) in St. Francis de Sales Church. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery.



Memorial contributions, in his memory, may be made to St. Francis/St. Stephen's Education Fund or to Our Lady of Peace Parish.



Mr. Ninestine was born in Geneva on June 23, 1936. He was the second son of Emma Ninestine and James E. Ninestine, who preceded him in death. His older brother Robert also preceded him in death. Mr. Ninestine was a graduate of DeSales High School in Geneva. He was a lifelong member of St. Francis de Sales Church where he served as an altar boy and usher. He was a graduate of St. John Fisher College in Rochester, N.Y. For 35 years, Mr. Ninestine was a high-school teacher; first in Phelps, N.Y., then at Geneva High School, where he retired in 1993. He was a member of several community organizations and was active in several charities and the local Democratic Party. He also served on the Geneva City Council, where he was first elected in 1979 to represent the Sixth Ward. In 1993, he was elected to represent Geneva's Fifth and Sixth wards on the Ontario County Board of Supervisors. He retired from office in 2013. He was an avid fan of circuses and befriended many performers and entertainers. He was an avid NY Mets fan.



He is survived by three sons Daniel of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; Thomas (Amy Momberger) of Jefferson, La.; and Edward (Claudine) of Geneva; a daughter, Linda (Peter Ware) of Ormond Beach, Fla.; and two grandsons Douglas Ware and Jamie Ninestine.



He also was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Dolores A. (Sheils) Ninestine.



For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit

GENEVA - Donald C. Ninestine, 82, a native of Geneva, died March 7, 2019, in the Living Center at Geneva General Hospital. He had been in declining health.At Mr. Ninestine's request, there will be no viewing hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday (March 13, 201) in St. Francis de Sales Church. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery.Memorial contributions, in his memory, may be made to St. Francis/St. Stephen's Education Fund or to Our Lady of Peace Parish.Mr. Ninestine was born in Geneva on June 23, 1936. He was the second son of Emma Ninestine and James E. Ninestine, who preceded him in death. His older brother Robert also preceded him in death. Mr. Ninestine was a graduate of DeSales High School in Geneva. He was a lifelong member of St. Francis de Sales Church where he served as an altar boy and usher. He was a graduate of St. John Fisher College in Rochester, N.Y. For 35 years, Mr. Ninestine was a high-school teacher; first in Phelps, N.Y., then at Geneva High School, where he retired in 1993. He was a member of several community organizations and was active in several charities and the local Democratic Party. He also served on the Geneva City Council, where he was first elected in 1979 to represent the Sixth Ward. In 1993, he was elected to represent Geneva's Fifth and Sixth wards on the Ontario County Board of Supervisors. He retired from office in 2013. He was an avid fan of circuses and befriended many performers and entertainers. He was an avid NY Mets fan.He is survived by three sons Daniel of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; Thomas (Amy Momberger) of Jefferson, La.; and Edward (Claudine) of Geneva; a daughter, Linda (Peter Ware) of Ormond Beach, Fla.; and two grandsons Douglas Ware and Jamie Ninestine.He also was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Dolores A. (Sheils) Ninestine.For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit www.devaneybennettfh.com. Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Local Obituaries for Finger Lakes Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close