|
|
TYRE – Donald D. Herman, Jr., 71, of Tyre, N.Y., passed away Tuesday (December 17, 2019) at Pathway Home of the Finger Lakes, with loving family by his side.
Family and friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday (December 26) at Coe-Genung Funeral Home in Waterloo.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday (December 27) at the funeral home. Bishop Gennaro Fazio from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the Fayette Ward, will officiate.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Fox Cemetery, in Tyre.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Pathway Home of the Finger Lakes, P.O. Box 516, Seneca Falls, N.Y., 13148.
Don was born December 24, 1947, in Seneca Falls, N.Y., the son of Donald D. Sr. and Alice E. Mott Herman. He was a lifelong resident of Tyre and Ovid area. Don was a graduate of Ovid High School. He was a U.S. Navy veteran serving during the Vietnam War. Returning from the service he began employment with Sylvania in Seneca Falls, working for the company until the plant closed. Then he was employed with Willard Psychiatric Center, until the hospital was closed. He retired from the Lansing Girls Correctional Facility. Don was a member of Kirk Casey American Legion Post 366 in Seneca Falls. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the Fayette Ward.
He is survived by children Melissa (Kenneth) Sutterby and Aimee (Jason) Garrett, both of Tyre and Donald D. Herman, III of Olean, N.Y.; grandchildren Jeffery Herman, Joshua Herman, Ashley McNabb, Felicia Finch and Logan Sutterby; great-grandchildren Wyatt and Grant McNabb, Dante and Lorelei Finch, Bently, Sadie, and Mason Herman; brother, Edward (Darlene) Herman of Lansing, N.Y.; sister, Gertrude "Trudy" (Henry) Bickel of Seneca Falls; many nieces and nephews.
Don was predeceased by his wife, Cynthia A. Herman; and brother, John Herman.
Condolences for the family may be sent to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 21 to Dec. 24, 2019