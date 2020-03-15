|
NEWARK – Donald E. Geise 84, of Elm Street, died Tuesday (March 10, 2020).
Friends may call from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Monday (March 16) at the Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, 103 Maple Court, Newark. Funeral service to immediately follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in East Newark Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Laurel House, 224 Fair Street, Newark NY 14513.
Donald was born April 2, 1935 in Canandaigua, the son of John and Beatrice Warntz Geise. In his early years he served in the U.S. Navy and later worked and retired from Garlock in Palmyra.
He is survived by his two sons James (Amy) of Newark, Todd (Mark DeJac) of Buffalo; several grand children Sarah (Mike), Andrew (Justina), Arrielle, Jennifer, Michael-Bailey, Rodney, Andrew and Victoria; great-grandchildren Jackson Jr., Ciprianna, Keidyn, Andrew Jr., Keira, Levi and Knox; a brother, Dick (Shirley); and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife, Mary Orbaker Geise; four brothers; and one, sister.
Arrangements by Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, Newark NY.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 15 to Mar. 18, 2020