CLYDE - Donald E. Griffin 52 of Columbia St. passed away on March 20, 2019 after an extended illness.
|
Friends may call 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday (March 30) at Christ Community Church, W. Genesee St., Clyde; services to follow at 11 a.m.
Donald was born March 28, 1966, son of Donald & Anna Griffin. He worked at IEC in Newark.
Survived by his siblings Rollie (Stacy) Griffin, Tammy Griffin, Shirley (Jose) Zavala-Castro, Debbie Griffin, Tara (Doug) Griffin, Sheila (Mike) Casselman & son, Chris Grover; also nieces, nephews; great-niece & nephews & cousins; long time friend, Joy Groleau.
Predeceased by parents Donald & Anna; sister, Sandy Griffin; brother, Randy Griffin & son, Travis Burdick.
Arrangements by Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, 68 Sodus St., Clyde, NY.
Visitwwwpusaterifunerals.com
Pusateri Funeral Home
68 Sodus Street
Clyde, NY 14433
(315) 923-7452
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2019