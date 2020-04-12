Home

Jarmusz-Cotton Funeral Home
26 Maple Ave
Victor, NY 14564
(585) 924-3310
Donald E. Webb


1932 - 2020
Donald E. Webb Obituary
PHELPS - Donald E. Webb passed away March 31, 2020 at age 87 in the DeMay Living Center in Newark.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Don was born in Syracuse on April 22, 1932, the son of Willie and Bernice Webb. Don lived in Phelps for 45 years. He was a retired Greyhound Bus Driver and later drove for Trailways and Onondaga Coach. In later years he drove for the Clifton Springs Hospital.

Don was predeceased in death by his parents; and brothers Jason, Wilbur, Lecil; and sister, Rosetta.

He is survived by his wife, Donna; his sons Darrin (Michelle) of Va. and Donald Jr. (Kathy) of S.C.; daughters Jennifer and Deborah (Brad) of S.C.; his grandchildren Diana (Will) and Rob (Marisha) and Savannah; great-grandchildren Wyatt, Ruthie and Seth.

Arrangements by Jarmusz Cotton Funeral Home

jarmuszcottonfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 12 to Apr. 16, 2020
