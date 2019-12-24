Home

Donald F. Dunham

Donald F. Dunham Obituary
GENEVA – Donald F. Dunham, 70 of Geneva, passed away on Saturday (December 22, 2019) at F. F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua.

There will be no prior calling hours.

Funeral Services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

Don was born in Geneva and was a lifelong resident. He was the son of the late Francis "Skip" and Dorothy Weller Dunham. He was a graduate of DeSales High School and worked for several years for Geneva Club Beverage.

He had a radio Show on WGVA, for racing, for several years and started as a flagman and became a track announcer at Paradise Speedway and Blackrock Speedway and other area speedways. He also had articles in Gaitor called "Broadslin".

He is survived by his sisters Debbie King and Doris Dunham, both of Geneva; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his wife, Luann.

For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit www.devaneybennettfh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019
