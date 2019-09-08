Home

Fuller Funeral Home Inc
190 Buffalo St
Canandaigua, NY 14424
(585) 394-2220
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fuller Funeral Home Inc
190 Buffalo St
Canandaigua, NY 14424
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Dominic Catholic Church
97 W. Main St.
Shortsville, NY
View Map
Donald Francis Nolan


1942 - 2019
Donald Francis Nolan Obituary
CANANDAIGUA - Donald Francis Nolan, age 76, of Canandaigua passed away peacefully Friday morning (September 6, 2019) at home.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday (September 10) at Fuller Funeral Home located at 190 Buffalo Street in Canandaigua. A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday (September 11) at St. Dominic Catholic Church located at 97 West Main Street in Shortsville with Father Van Lieshout presiding. Burial will be held Thursday (September 12) at St. Michael's Cemetery in Penn Yan at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Ontario Yates Hospice at 756 Pre Emption Rd, Geneva, NY 14456 or The Colony Caregivers Spay/Neuter Organization at PO Box 12, Shortsville, NY 14548.

Don was born December, 28th, 1942 in Canandaigua to the late Michael and Olive (Adams) Nolan. The youngest of 6 children, Don graduated from the Victor Central School District Class of 1961. He then entered the US Air Force active duty for four years as a Fuel Specialist stationed mainly in Alaska, Arkansas, and Texas. Don was an employee of Eastman Kodak, working as a machinist, for over 26 years. Don was a lifelong crop and beef cattle farmer, tractor/equipment enthusiast, avid stock car racing fan, and animal lover.

Don is survived by his wife of 46 years Ann; son, Andrew (Carly-Giada, Armani) of Farmington; daughter, Mary (Jeff) of Stanley; sister, Julia Whittaker; sisters-in-law Agnes Nolan and Marian (Larry) Strickland.

He was predeceased by his parents; brothers James, Leon, and Michael; sister, Mary Van Haneghan McRae; several nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends.

To share a memory or express condolences on line please visit fullerfh.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 8 to Sept. 10, 2019
