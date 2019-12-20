|
ROSE – Donald Harry Humbert, age 78, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday (December 18, 2019).
Friends may call from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday (December 22) at Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, 5025 Main Street, North Rose.
Funeral Services will be held Monday (December 23) at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with Reverend Mike Cogswell officiating. Burial will be in the Rose Cemetery.
It is requested that memorial donations in lieu of gifts and flowers be made to Rose Free Methodist Church, PO Box 12, Rose, NY 14512.
Don was born on June 18, 1941 in Rose, the son of the late Earl William and Mildred Edna Humbert. He was the third of their three boys. He attended the Rose Union School and graduated from North Rose High School.
He married Jane Marie Young on July 23, 1966. She was the love of his life. Uncle Don was always a farmer! He worked on the family farm in Rose his entire life with his great grandfather, father, brother's, nephews and most recently his great and great, great nephews. When Earl died in 1971, Don took over the family farm and made many improvements. It was always important to him that he leave everything better than he got it. He did that and more. Today, that first farm and Uncle Don remain at the core of Humbert Farms, a growing and innovative 3,500 acre family crop farm.
He is survived by Jane, his wife of 53 years; he is also survived by his brother, Rodney Earl Humbert; many nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; great- great-nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law; cousins; numerous wonderful friends; and many acquaintances.
He was predeceased by his parents Earl and Mildred; and by his older brother, Rev. Leonard Humbert.
Don enjoyed people and always had a smile and kind word for anyone he met. He would often sign his name with a smiley face and the message on his phone was to keep smiling. In his final days, he continued to make everyone smile with a funny memory, his smile, and his wit. He was a man who truly enjoyed people. Stopping to see Don and Jane was always a treat. Whether in the garage or at the kitchen table, the visit was always relaxing and usually included some of Jane's amazing baked goods.
Don was a man of faith. In recent years he would refer to his conversations with Jesus and if you came to visit him, you probably had to pray with him before you could leave.
We will all miss Uncle Don. It's as if a light has temporarily gone out in Rose Valley, but be assured, we will never forget him and will continue, by his example, to make things better than we got them until one day we join him.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 20 to Dec. 23, 2019