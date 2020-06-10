Donald J. Long
1927 - 2020
GENEVA – Donald Joseph Long, 92, was born in Geneva, N.Y. on October 24, 1927. He was the son of John and Elinor DeVaney Long. With broken hearts we said our goodbyes to our devoted husband, father, grandfather and uncle at home on June 8, 2020.

There will be no prior calling hours.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday (June 13, 2020) at St. Stephen's Church.

Burial will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Our Lady of Peace Parish, 130 Exchange St., Geneva, NY 14456; the Geneva Rotary Club Student Loan Fund, c/o Charles Bauder, 138 Oak St., Geneva, NY 14456 or to Ontario Yates Hospice, Pre-Emption Rd., Geneva, NY 14456.

Don graduated from Geneva High School, class of 1947. He participated in track and won many awards. He was a member of the airplane club. He was employed by Finger Lakes Laundry and Dry Cleaners as manager and retired from American Linen, Syracuse, N.Y. Don was a former member of the Geneva Country Club, Geneva Rotary Club and was a member of Our Lady of Peace Parish. Don enjoyed spending time with his family. Family trips to Florida, waterskiing, fishing, gardening and he always looked forward to the family gatherings at Christmas. Don was always up for a game of dominos.

Don is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Nancy; three daughters Debbie Long Combs (Frank Laquitara), Conn., Kathleen Long DeRosa (Paul) , and Tricia Long Miller (John); and son, Stephen Long (Deb) Va.; also by his "amazing" grandchildren Matthew Combs, Chelsea Combs Meeks (Craig); Kevin and Matthew DeRosa and Brenden Long. Don is also survived by his brother-in-law, Charles Maney (Claire); sisters-in-law Connie Long, Mary Lou Long and De Long; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents John Francis and Elinor; siblings John, Jean Linehan, William and Richard; and infant son, David.

*9 up Pass to you Dad.*

For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit www.devaneybennettfh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jun. 10 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Stephen's Church
