GENEVA – Donald L. Heinzman, 84 of Carter Rd., passed away on Sunday (June 14, 2020) at the Living Center South in Geneva.
There will be no prior calling hours. A private burial service will be at the convenience of the family.
Contributions in his memory may be made to Our Lady of Peace Parish, 130 Exchange St., Geneva, NY 14456 or to the Beverly Animal Shelter, 16 W. River Rd., Waterloo, NY 13165.
Donald was born on May 3, 1936 in Waterloo, N.Y., to the late Loren and Esther Townley Heinzman of Seneca Castle. He graduated from Geneva High School, Class of 1952. He worked on his father's farm from 1952-1964 and then at Garlock's in Palmyra for 1965-1978. He then went to work at C. H. Stuart from 1979-1992 as a computer programmer and retired from Sylvania Philips in Ann Arbor. Don had a great love for gardening and very generously giving his vegetables to everyone he met for them to enjoy. He had a strong love for his family and animals. He was an officer for the Waterloo Sportsman's Club, enjoyed the Friendship Squares Dancing Group, and he loved playing euchre with his friends.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carolyn Reeder Heinzman; his sons Gary Thomas (Betty) Heinzman of Newark and Todd Michael (Valorie) Heinzman of Geneva; his brother, Dale (Barbara) Heinzman of Seneca Castle; sister-in-law, Patricia (Reeder) Weber of Ga.; brother-in-law, Gerald (Sylvia) Schmidt of Richmond, Va.; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents Loren and Esther Heinzman; his sister, Ruth Ann Heinzman Schmidt of Richmond, Va.; Nancy Heinzman MacDonald of Delmar, N.Y.; sister-in-law, Mary Ann McCann; and brother-in-law, Robert B. McCann.
For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit www.devaneybennettfh.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jun. 17 to Jun. 23, 2020.